Don't be fooled – the more prominent peak in this photo is Snowmass Peak, not the slightly taller Snowmass Mountain. That can be seen in the background to the right of the more prominent, but shorter peak. This shot is taken from Snowmass Lake, looking at where the standard route to summit Snowmass Mountain starts to really gain elevation. The small snow-filled gully to the right of the barren section of slope beneath Snowmass Peak is roughly the location of the ascending route. Photo Credit: RoschetzkylstockPhoto (iStock).