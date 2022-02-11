Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days.
On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.
The county coroner determined that Vasserman cause of death was exsanguination, or blood loss.
Though Vasserman called Pennsylvania home, he was a student at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
This brings the total number of slopesport-related deaths in Colorado during this snow season to at least nine. Three deaths have occurred at Eldora Mountain Resort, one death has occurred at Aspen Highlands, one death took place at Copper prior to the February 9 death, and two deaths have occurred at Breckenridge Resort. A ninth reported slopesport-related death occurred in the backcountry near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death and the other deaths that have occurred on Colorado's slopes this season.
