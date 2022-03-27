A 36-year-old climber from Longmont was seriously injured on Saturday in a climbing accident at Eldorado Canyon State Park, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Department.
The climber reportedly fell in the area of Xanadu route on the West Ridge, which is considered an advanced climb. The cause of the fall is not clear.
Emergency services were contacted at around 1 PM, the release said. Crews from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Mountain View Fire Protection District responded to the scene, and located the climber within around 25 minutes of the call.
"When located, the patient was on the ground and was found to have suffered severe injuries. The 36-year-old climber from Longmont was stabilized and then carried approximately one-half mile downhill to an ambulance and transported to a Boulder area hospital," the release said.
The extent of the climbers injuries were not released.
