One restaurant chain that's got locations in Colorado has taken a leap in to the future with their newest team member— a robot hostess named Rita.
Rita was spotted at the Chili's Bar and Grill in Loveland following an announcement from that chain that they are testing robot hosts at 51 restaurants across the country.
According to Bear Robotics, the technology group that created the robot, Rita is 100 percent self-driving. She can seat guests, bring plates out, take dishes back to the kitchen, and sing a birthday song.
"She makes the job less strenuous for team members by cutting down on their steps and the amount they’re required to physically carry, and she’s been a hit among guests of all ages," The Vice President of innovation for Chilis' parent company, Brinker International, Wade Allen said in an interview with Nations Restaurant News.
"In recent polling in some of our 'Rita-fied' restaurants, 82% of guests felt their experience was better overall because of Rita, and 77% said their server spent more time with them due to Rita," he said.
First night with Rita the Robot and our guests loved her singing our Chili’s birthday song! #ChilisLove #FunExperience 🎶❤️🌶 pic.twitter.com/31qAUSf2Kw— Stephanie Hughes ✨ (@SHughes0718) April 20, 2022
🌶IM A ROBOT AT CHILI’S🌶— Megan Shipman (@18moptop) November 3, 2020
I got to do a really neat gig a while back and I got to provide the voice for this fun hostess robot named Rita!
She’s just being tested at two locations in Dallas but it’s still super fun to welcome everyone to Chili’s
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/unbHqWlIGh
Visit the Chili's that is located at 1425 Rocky Mountain Avenue in Loveland for a chance to see the Rita in action.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.