Publisher Stacker.com recently released their list of 25 must-visit hidden gems around the United States and a single spot in Colorado made the cut to be included.
Located in Rye, a quirky construction call Bishop Castle was featured on the list.
Featuring stained glass windows, metal stairs and catwalks, and a functioning fire-breathing dragon that's made of steel, this structure is certainly one of the most unique attractions around.
With a main tower that climbs over 160 feet off the ground, the structure is particularly noteworthy for being a one-man construction project, with Jim Bishop starting to build the castle in 1969.
If you visit the castle, do so at your own risk. Drop-offs and other potential dangerous hazards exist.
Find the full list of hidden gems here.
