The road leading to a popular casino town in Colorado was closed on Monday, with media reporting the reason for the closure was the discovery of a dead body.

According to Teller County authorities, Highway 67, south of Highway 24, was closed in the Divide area just before noon. This road leads to Cripple Creek, also passing Mueller State Park and the road that leads to the Crags Campground trailhead.

According to a report from KKTV, the body was found near the highway, which prompted Colorado State Patrol to join the investigation.

Highway 67 is the main road in and out of Cripple Creek, with alternatives often impacted by winter weather during this time of the year. Cripple Creek's elevation of 9,494 feet typically means there's no shortage of snow.

When the closure will be lifted is unknown. Traffic updates can be found on the CoTrip.org website.

