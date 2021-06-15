The Castle Rock Police issued a traffic advisory after a road buckled on Monday as a heat wave continues to roll through the state.
Images of Plum Creek Parkway show a large break in the middle of the westbound lane, reportedly between I-25 and the Miller Activity Complex. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Crews at the scene believe that excessive heat was what led to the road buckling. Temperatures hit a high of 95 in Castle Rock on Monday, which can make concrete 140 degrees and asphalt 155.
Record-breaking heat is expected to continue in Colorado, already having broken a record that stood for 85 years.
If you're headed outside, make sure you stay hydrated. Avoid physical strain when possible. The heat is expected to continue for at least a few more days. The Castle Rock expected high for Tuesday is 94 degrees, with the western part of the state expected to be even hotter than that. Denver is expected to hit 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.