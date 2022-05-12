During this year's round of USA Today's readers' choice voting, one recreation trail in Colorado got national recognition.
Colorado Riverfront Trail, connecting Palisade, Fruita, and Grand Junction, was voted as the 10th best 'recreational trail' in the country. Stretching for more than 20 paved miles, this trail is a great option for running, walking, rollerblading, and biking, as well as for those seeking to find a relaxing river view.
On TrailLink.com, the trail has a 5-star rating. It's also highly-rated on AllTrails, at 4.5 stars.
The top-ranked recreation trail was Tucson, Arizona's Chuck Huckelberry Loop.
See the full list here and read more about the Riverfront trail here.
