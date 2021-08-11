David Lidstone, 81, raises his arms while walking along near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. Lidstone, an off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as "River Dave," had been living in a cabin in the woods along the Merrimack River, in Canterbury, N.H., for nearly three decades. He was jailed July 15, 2021 on a civil contempt sanction and was told he'd be released if he agreed to leave the cabin, that has since burnt down. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)