"You will be able to trigger avalanches," announced the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, referring to high elevation areas around the state that have already started to collect snow.
As of October 22, the statewide snow-water equivalent level was at 296 percent of the to-date median, with the southwest corner of the state leading the charge. For instance, the Gunnison River valley was at 831 percent of the median snow-water equivalent on that date.
Granted, it's early season, so the snow totals are still quite low – something that tends to have a to-median comparison making it seem like there's more snow than there really is. That being said, there is snow accumulating in Colorado's backcountry and an avalanche risk is now present.
The first reported avalanche of the year took place on Ocrober 22 in the Gunnison area near Elkton, found north of Crested Butte. A second avalanche took place two days later, in Summit County on Loveland Pass. Both were small, but warning signs that early season risk is present.
With a snowstorm that's currently moving into the state, some mountains may get up to 12 to 15 inches of fresh snow, likely to cause avalanche risk to spike.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, "high elevation northeast and easterly-facing slopes below ridgelines and upper elevation gullies" will likely be where the highest level of risk is present.
The center warns that avalanches at this time could grow large enough to send you on a "dangerous ride."
Never enter the backcountry in winter conditions without keeping avalanche risk and the forecast at top of mind. Bring along the proper avalanche safety gear if entering avalanche-prone terrain and keep in mind that avalanches can occur in seemingly odd places, triggered on steeper slopes above from flat ground far below.
Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center for more information and for a regularly updated avalanche risk forecast throughout the winter season.
