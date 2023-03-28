According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance that another round of heavy snow hits Colorado in upcoming weeks.
A forecast published on their experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map shows that a big storm might move through April 5 to April 8, covering almost all of the state's mountainous region.
This aligns with the NWS precipitation outlook during this time frame, which shows that moisture in Colorado will likely be above the norm. Colder-than-norm temperatures are also expected to be present.
It is worth noting that the 'risk of heavy snow' map shows this storm skipping most of the Front Range metro area.
In the short-term, more snow is expected in Colorado's mountains on Thursday.
Find additional updates to the forecast and other weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.