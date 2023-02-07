If you're planning on renting in Colorado, where you end up can have a big impact on your bank account.
Here's a look at how much the 'fair market rent' is in several metro areas and counties around the Centennial State, according to RentData.org, with 'fair market rent' defined by US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as "the 40th percentile of gross rents for typical, non-substandard rental units occupied by recent movers in a local housing market":
Note, year-over-year growth is looking specifically at two-bedroom options. It's also worth noting that just because 'fair market rent' is set at a certain price, rentals at that price may not be available, especially in many mountain towns dealing with a housing crunch.
Boulder:
- Studio: $1,397
- One-bedroom: $1,578
- Two-bedroom: $1,911
- Year-over-year growth: +9.32%
Chaffee County:
- Studio: $861
- One-bedroom: $1,041
- Two-bedroom: $1,176
- Year-over-year growth: +9.5%
Colorado Springs:
- Studio: $1,020
- One-bedroom: $1,183
- Two-bedroom: $1,484
- Year-over-year growth: +13.98%
Denver/Aurora/Lakewood:
- Studio: $1,390
- One-bedroom: $1,538
- Two-bedroom: $1,856
- Year-over-year growth: +11.87%
Eagle County:
- Studio: $1,357
- One-bedroom: $1,542
- Two-bedroom: $2,030
- Year-over-year growth: +4.42%
Fort Collins:
- Studio: $1,210
- One-bedroom: $1,232
- Two-bedroom: $1,539
- Year-over-year growth: +8.3%
Grand Junction:
- Studio: $713
- One-bedroom: $812
- Two-bedroom: $1,066
- Year-over-year growth: +3.9%
Greeley:
- Studio: $951
- One-bedroom: $1,063
- Two-bedroom: $1,380
- Year-over-year growth: +8.49%
Gunnison County:
- Studio: $961
- One-bedroom: $967
- Two-bedroom: $1,273
- Year-over-year growth: +6.26%
Ouray County:
- Studio: $1,206
- One-bedroom: $1,214
- Two-bedroom: $1,598
- Year-over-year growth: +3.23%
Pueblo:
- Studio: $815
- One-bedroom: $854
- Two-bedroom: $1,124
- Year-over-year growth: +6.84%
Pitkin County:
- Studio: $1,366
- One-bedroom: $1,590
- Two-bedroom: $1,910
- Year-over-year growth: +3.19%
Routt County:
- Studio: $1,279
- One-bedroom: $1,288
- Two-bedroom: $1,695
- Year-over-year growth: +5.81%
San Miguel County:
- Studio: $1,144
- One-bedroom: $1,300
- Two-bedroom: $1,711
- Year-over-year growth: +2.27%
Summit County:
- Studio: $1,350
- One-bedroom: $1,573
- Two-bedroom: $1,860
- Year-over-year growth: +3.51%
Teller County:
- Studio: $899
- One-bedroom: $1,122
- Two-bedroom: $1,344
- Year-over-year growth: +9.36%
Trinidad:
- Studio: $685
- One-bedroom: $778
- Two-bedroom: $1,024
- Year-over-year growth: +4.17%
Explore more 'fair market rent' data around Colorado here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
'fair market rent' There is absolutely nothing fair about rent in Colorado or pretty much anywhere in the US these days!
These so called fair market rents are not even close to actual costs. For instance, several Broomfield 1 BR apartments average around $2,000 - $2,300 not including utilities. Newer places offer lower amounts then raise them the next year when leases start expire. Since this was a Government report, it makes sense that it is not at all like real life. [huh]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.