If your New Years Day plans are still up in the air, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) 'First Day Hikes' might be a good option to ring in 2023.
According to a news release from CPW, several of Colorado's state parks will offer guided hikes, scavenger hunts, prizes, and more on January 1.
"The hikes are intended to promote an alternate way of celebrating the new year by going outside, getting some exercise, and experiencing local nature and history. In 2017, for instance, more than 62,000 people participated in First Day Hikes, covering over 110,000 miles (180,000 km) on some 1,300 hikes around the nation," the release said.
In Colorado, the featured hikes will be at Mueller State Park, St. Vrain State Park, Ridgway State Park, James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, Steamboat Lake, Barr Lake State Park, State Forest State Park, Yampa River and Elkhead State Parks, and North Fourmile Recreation Area.
Before heading out for a 'First Day Hike', CPW is asking participants to keep the following points in mind:
- Dress appropriately! Wear warm clothes and dress in layers. If trails are icy or snowy consider bringing trekking poles, snowshoes or shoe spikes.
- Hikes will vary in skill level and length depending on location and weather conditions.
- Bring snacks, water, extra clothing, and hiking shoes with good traction.
- Please pack out all your trash and leave no trace.
Participation is free, but park visitors must possess a valid state park pass and parking will cost $10, CPW said. Some guided hikes may require registration, find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.