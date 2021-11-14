An ATV accident on a trail near Hermit Lake in Custer County left the rider badly injured on Saturday night.
The accident apparently occurred when the rider drove off-trail into steep and difficult terrain, according to a Facebook post by the Custer County Search and Rescue team.
The team responded to the call along with Flight for Life Colorado and Custer County EMS, the rescue team said.
Officials located and assessed the injured rider at around 9:45 PM, and transported them to a nearby ambulance.
"As the weather turns colder, we recommend all backcountry users carry the ten Essentials with additional cold-weather gear, food and water when heading out for an adventure," the team said.
The ten essentials outlined by the team include: Sun protection, extra clothing, navigation tools, extra water, emergency shelter, fire starting tools, a multitools, a flashlight, a first aid kit, and extra food.
