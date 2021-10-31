An ATV accident on a trail in Rampart Range left the rider badly injured on Saturday evening.
The Douglas County Search and Rescue team responded to the call along with the Jackson 105 Fire Department and the Castle Rock Fire Department, according to a Facebook post by the rescue team.
Teams stabilized the rider in the field, and transported him by litter to a near by ambulance.
The man suffered seven fractures in his pelvis and ribs, and a punctured lung, according to his wife in the comments of the rescue team's post.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
