A recent report published by SmartAsset shows that retirees are leaving Colorado much faster than they're moving in.

According to the report, Colorado had a statewide net migration loss of 5,249 retired residents in 2021. This compares to Florida's net gain of 78,174 retired residents.

The loss of 5,249 residents is far from California's loss of 71,828 residents, but it was enough to get Colorado ranked 10th in terms of net loss of retirees among all American states.

While retirees may be leaving the state of Colorado, as a whole, one major city gained enough population in this demographic to rank among the top 25 places where retirees are moving to.

Fort Collins had the 19th highest net-gain of retirees in the nation in 2021, adding 621 retirees to their population.

While retirees are leaving Colorado, some data shows that it's actually one of the best places for retirees to be in the country. A 2023 WalletHub ranking dubbed the state the 3rd best place to retire.

See the full SmartAsset analysis here.

Why do you think Colorado's older demographic is leaving the state? Let us know in the comments.

Oldtimer
Oldtimer

Crime, liberal policies and high cost.

Michael
Michael

Everything is stratospheric. Gasoline, food, electric. My property taxes almost tripled and I live in a 1000 sq. ft. cabin. Water quality is bad and always becoming scarcer. Radon everywhere. There are positives, of course, but selling out and putting equity in home somewhere else is looking better every year.

LR
LR

Even working people can't afford to live here, let alone those on fixed incomes! [sad]

TomReyburn
TomReyburn

Cost of living. After 16 years in Colorado, we moved back to Oklahoma. Our monthly expenses dropped more than $2,000 per month. We love the mountains but our fixed income cannot pay the ever increasing cost of living in Colorado.

EnufIsEnuf!
EnufIsEnuf!

Plain and simple. The cost of living! In addition to the cost of housing, energy prices will only continue to go up with the current government leadership pushing green energy and doing everything they can bankrupt fossil fuels.

Sailorbil
Sailorbil

👍

Lyle
Lyle

👍👍

outtherereader
outtherereader

Could not agree more! Horribly run state. Another CA very soon. But I'm sure Polis and his ilk consider that a compliment.

Sojourner
Sojourner

My brother moved out of state after living here for over 50 years because he was able to take the equity in his house and pay off a comparable, but much cheaper house, in Clovis, NM.

The other main reason most people move out of state is to be closer to their family.

