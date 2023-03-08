Retired Denver Broncos star Derek Wolfe recently joined Joe Rogan on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to talk about his career, living with ADHD, hunting, and much more.
About an hour into the three-hour conversation, the topic of Wolfe's recent mountain lion hunt in Colorado comes up, with Wolfe calling the hunt one of the most strenuous experiences of his life.
Wolfe describes climbing up and down rugged snow-covered backcountry with his bow, a pack of dogs, and his hunting partner while searching for a problematic mountain lion that was reportedly hunting dogs and stalking human residences in its roaming area.
Locals had reported the massive cat, which was estimated to weigh about 220 pounds while alive, said to stare through their windows at night as it stalked dogs and cats that were inside the house.
After finding its living space beneath a porch, Wolfe and his hunting partner used dogs to tree the big cat. After a long trek, an exhausted Wolfe then killed the big cat with a clean shot from his bow.
Wolfe later posted an image of the mountain lion on social media, which can be seen below. For reference, Derek Wolfe is six-foot-five-inches and weights about 280 pounds.
While Wolfe wasn't too specific about where the mountain lion was found, he noted that it was close to an incident in which a child on a trampoline had been attacked in 2019, which was in the area of Bailey.
Among other topics on the show, Wolfe revealed that he would micro-dose psilocybin mushrooms before playing football games, as well as that he owns property in Fairplay, Colorado that butts up to a large swath of public land.
The full podcast episode can be listened to on Spotify, with more than 11 million listeners estimated to tune into the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, making it the most popular podcast in the world.
The episode was published on March 3 and can be found here. Listener discretion is advised due to profanity and content.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(3) comments
Disgusting to see this photo posted on social media for "likes". Even though these lions can be hunted legally under certain circumstances, this was still a life that was snuffed out for this animal doing what was naturally predatory. Disgraceful photo. Time for this "Broncos star" to be humble and be quiet.
He needs to be humble and just quite talking about the lion kill. We live in the lion's world and the animal was doing what was natural/predatory to him. While it may be legal to kill the animal in certain circumstances, the photo on social media for likes is disgusting to me.
@Frenchie1, I totally agree with you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.