According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado.
Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along I-70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.'
With a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews, a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, and a 4.5-star rating on Yelp, The Dish Room has been responsible for many happy taste buds throughout the years. They serve up 'farm-to-fork' food, with the owner describing the spot as "bringing casual upscale dining to a modern atmosphere," focused on Southwest, Italian, and New American dishes.
A few favorites include the butternut squash enchiladas, a sweet corn tamale, loaded duck tots, and the 'John Wayne' burger, which comes with bacon, muenster, garlic mayo, crispy onions, and chipotle barbecue.
Next time you're in eastern Colorado, a stop at this spot should be on your list.
See the full 'best hidden gem' restaurants list here and find The Dish Room menu here.
(1) comment
I enjoyed learning about this hidden gem.
I hope they find a professional web designer to fix their website, the white letters against the photo background is painful and difficult to read.
