When it comes to skiing, fresh powder is a precious thing – so much so that the pursuit of first tracks on a powder day may land several skiers in court.
According to an announcement from Utah's Eagle Point Resort, six 'powder poachers' came onto their private property last Thursday, skinning up the mountain before heading down several untouched runs multiple times. This came before 'Powder Friday' – an event that the resort calls "a sacred tradition for the most passionate guests."
"Memories and moments of joy were stolen yesterday," the resort wrote of the alleged intrusion, also stating that the ample fresh snow on Powder Fridays is an aspect of Eagle Point that makes the resort unique.
"While there may still be 'no friends on a powder day,' a #PowderFriday is meant to be celebrated together at Eagle Point. There is nothing else like it. It is your day," wrote the resort.
While a powder day that lands on a Friday might be like any other powder day at most resorts, Eagle Point is typically only open Friday through Monday or Friday through Sunday, depending on the time of the year. Because of this, Powder Fridays come after several days of powder has accumulated.
As described by Ski Utah, the resort "provides the opportunity to have a private resort full of powder pretty much to yourself. [...] Any snow that falls between those [closed] dates doesn't get skied off, it just piles up creating one of the most incredible days of powder skiing."
The incident was enough for the resort to pursue suspects for potential legal consequences, which ultimately led to a team member and the Sheriff knocking on the door of the alleged trespassers. Evidence was documented and the resort claims that they have pressed charges and that a hearing will take place.
Eagle Point later took to social media to clarify a few details of the incident, including that the powder poaching took place on private land that wasn't being leased and that the alleged poaching was conducted by six people over a half day when the resort was closed. They also stated that pursuit of criminal charges wasn't about the money, but about "preserving the guest experience."
Reactions from the public about the situation seem to range from people siding with Eagle Point to others that are concerned that pursuing legal consequences is an overreaction.
Eagle Point Resort isn't huge – it's about the size of Eldora in acreage, with a little more vertical drop – but one special feature that it can offer guests is regular fresh snow, and this resort believes that's precious enough to fight for in a court of law.
See the alleged trespassers' ski tracks below.
