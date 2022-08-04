According to officials at Keystone Resort, the US Forest Service has approved their plan to restore fragile high alpine terrain damaged by the Bergman Bowl expansion project. While this means the project will be able to move forward, the Bergman Bowl will not be lift-accessible for the 2022-2023 slopesport season.
Issues first arose in July, when contractors working on the expansion project mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The path was carved into land outside of the approved construction area.
While Forest Service officials said they were "disappointed to see this," they also noted that the mistake was "not a catastrophic ecological event."
Some of the initial restoration work started when Keystone Resort was first notified of the issue in July and this work will now continue on a greater scale following the approval of the restoration plan.
The full restoration plan will result in a set-back for the greater project, as this means further environmental review will be required. As a result, the Bergman Bowl Express lift will not open for the 2022-2023 season, though the current plan is to make the terrain accessible for those willing to hike.
The expansion project will be able to continue in areas not impacted by the mistake, including the expansion of The Outpost Restaurant, along with snowmaking and trail work that will benefit the Bergman Bowl project.
The Bergman Bowl project should be completed next summer, just in time for the 2023-2024 slopesport season.
"We are grateful for the U.S. Forest Service’s partnership throughout our work together on this project. We greatly respect their expertise and look forward to working together on both the restoration plan and the supplemental environmental review," said Chris Sorensen, VP & GM at Keystone Resort.
