Large parts of Colorado reportedly have a smoky haze to them today, but fear not, most of the smoke is from out-of-state.
As a dangerous fire season gets underway, many Coloradans are on edge as they wait for the next big blaze to happen. As a result, local law enforcement and the National Weather Service continue to get reports about smoky skies from the concerned public. One problematic area today has been the San Luis Valley, with smoke visible in the area on satellite imagery.
The National Weather Service took to Twitter to calm the public, noting that most of the smoke in Colorado is traveling to the state from wildfires that are happening in Arizona. Some of the smoke is also coming from New Mexico.
See fires marked on the map below to see where smoke is originating:
Explore the AirNow 'Smoke and Fire' map here.
