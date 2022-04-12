According to a data analysis from RoadSnacks, Colorado's 'most dangerous city' is once again a community that's found in the southeast Denver metro area.
The April 2022 report, utilizing the most recent FBI data from 2020, dubs Glendale as the most dangerous place in Colorado after finding that city at the top of the list last year, as well. According to the report, residents there had roughly a one-in-107 chance of falling victim to a crime that year. With a property crime rate of 172.42 per 1,000 residents and a violent crime rate of 9.34 per 1,000 residents, it's also worth noting that this area also had the second-highest murder rate in the state.
Rounding out the 'most dangerous' top five were Sheridan, Alamosa, Pueblo, and Lakewood, in that order.
Obviously, it's 2022 now and things may be different than 2020. This report is utilizing the most recent publicly available official data.
See the full report here.
