According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Pikeview Reservoir has been temporarily removed as a water source for the city after blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, was detected at the site. Dangerous to humans and deadly to pets and livestock, incidences of blue-green algae blooms appear to be on the rise at reservoirs nationwide, especially in places where high temperatures occur over an extended period of days.
As a result of the positive blue-green algae test, the water of the reservoir has been closed off to all humans and pets until further notice. Fishing is still allowed, but anglers are directed to thoroughly clean fish and to make sure they discard all guts.
If ingested by a human, blue-green algae can result in sickness that involves nausea, vomiting, rash, irritation, seizures, and breathing problems. In pets, livestock, and other small animals, it is often deadly.
The rise of blue-green algae blooms across the country has resulted in limitations of recreational access to reservoirs for the sake of public safety.
It is recommended that no contact is made with Pikeview Reservoir water at this time. There are no concerns about this affecting the water supply for the community it serves, with the reservoir likely set to reopen once blue-green algae numbers return to an acceptable level. It is unclear how long this will take, but increased testing is taking place.
