According to a report from popular slopesport-related brand Lift Blog, seven Ikon partner resorts are set to require reservations next season as a means of managing crowds and capacity.
The short list of resorts previously included Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (Wyoming), Taos Ski Valley (New Mexico), and Summit at Snoqualmie (Washington). According to their report on March 28, Aspen Snowmass (Colorado), Big Sky Resort (Montana), Loon Mountain Resort (New Hampshire), and Brighton Resort (Utah) are now included on that list.
Ikon Pass is owned by Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company and is a competitor to the popular Epic Pass. It offers unlimited access to 14 resorts and up to seven days each at 35 additional spots. Places set to require reservations for Ikon passholders are among the spots with limited access.
Colorado resorts with unlimited access include Steamboat Resort and Winter Park, where reservations will not be required, as of publishing. In addition to Aspen Snowmass, Arapahoe Basin is also a Colorado spot with a limit of seven days throughout the season. Arapahoe Basin is currently not set to have a reservation requirement either.
The full Ikon Pass costs $1,079 for adults. Find out more here.
