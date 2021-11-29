The reservation system will be returning to Rocky Mountain National Park to help manage an increase in park visitation and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the National Park Service (NPS).
The current reservation system was introduced in 2021 and required visitors to purchase a timed-entry permit and an entrance pass between 5 AM and 6 PM.
Next summer the system will look similar, but there will be more daily reservations available.
In regard for the need of a reservation system at the park the NPS website reads, "Rocky Mountain National Park was the third-most visited national park in the country in 2019, with over 4.6 million visitors. Visitors experience a high level of congestion in many areas of the park from late May through early October."
