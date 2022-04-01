Reservations to visit Maroon Bells Scenic Area in 2022 will be available beginning on April 11, according to officials from the U.S. Forest Service.
“The reservations system we have used for the past two years has been very successful in reducing overcrowding and improving visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location,” said Shelly Grail, Recreation Manager for the USDA Forest Service Aspen-Sopris Ranger District in a news release.
The current system was introduced in 2020, after the area was reopened to the public following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Required parking reservations can be made for either a half-day, a whole-day, or overnight and will cost $10. Visitors will also have the option to make shuttle reservations for $16. Shuttle riders will be subject to the COVID-19 guidelines from the State of Colorado or Pitkin County Board of Health.
"Private vehicles may drop off passengers at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. without a parking reservation; however, visitors who are dropped off during this time will need to have made a one-way shuttle return reservation in advance. Return tickets and reservations are not available at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, and there is no cell service to access the reservation site," the release said.
Commercial drop offs by driving services like Uber are prohibited.
For more information or to make a reservation (after April 11), visit www.aspenchamber.org.
EDITOR'S NOTE: It's April Fools' Day, but this news is real! We published two satirical stories – see if you can find them on our site, marked with a similar footer.
