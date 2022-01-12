According to the Rocky Mountain National Park website, a system for timed-entry reservations is set to return to the park come spring.
A reservation system for visiting the park will be put in place from May 27, 2022 to October 10, 2022. It will require that visitors have a timed-entry permit or a reservation with a service, such as an in-park camping reservation, as well as that visitors have a park pass or have paid an entry fee for their vehicle.
Reservations are set to become available on May 2 for the period between May 27 and June 30. Reservations will then open on June 1 for the month of July, on July 1 for the month of August, August 1 for the month of September, and September 1 for the month of October.
Two different types of reservations will be available – one for the Bear Lake Road corridor, as well as the rest of the park, and another for the entire park with the exception of the Bear Lake Road corridor.
More information about making a reservation can be found here.
A reservation system was first put in place to help manage crowds during the COVID-19 outbreak. This reservation system is now seasonal during peak visitation months.
