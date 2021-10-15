Rocky Mountain National Park is no longer requiring its visitors to make reservations for entry for the remainder of fall and winter seasons.
The reservation system was originally introduced in order to manage the increase in park visitation and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the National Park Service (NPS).
In regard for the need of a reservation system at the park the NPS website reads, "Rocky Mountain National Park was the third most visited national park in the country in 2019 with over 4.6 million visitors. Visitors experience a high level of congestion in many areas of the park from late May through early October."
Since traffic between October and April is slower for the park, a reservation is no longer necessary to visit. However, the reservation system will likely start up again for Summer 2022.
Once again, government uses the convenient fiction of "protecting the public" as a reason to do whatever they want to do. In this case, have less visitors.
