Several rescue crews were activated in Grand County on Friday night after three snowmobilers got separated and stranded near Meadow Creek Reservoir, according to officials from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR).
"It was a long, cold night for three young men from Minnesota, a dozen GCSAR volunteers and several of the Sheriff’s Advanced Backcountry Snowmobile Team," the Grand County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post over the weekend.
The team reported temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero in the area that night.
GCSAR was first notified about the situation that was unfolding around 7:15 PM on Friday night. The men had become separated and were stuck in two different areas that were about two and a half miles north of the Meadow Creek Reservoir.
"To access the location, crews had to first snowmobile five miles to a staging area near the reservoir where a fire was built and maintained. Then, using high performance machines, snowshoe teams were inserted to an advanced staging area," the post said.
From there, rescuers traveled by snowmobile for another mile through deep snow in the "heavily wooded area" before finding the first two men. One of which was located 600 vertical feet down a steep hillside, according to the team.
The first two men were found around 2:30 AM, while the other man was found at 6:22 AM.
The men were safely retrieved and all rescuers were out of the field by 10 AM on Saturday morning, close to 15 hours after the initial call was received by the search and rescue team.
Amid below zero temps that night, one GCSAR member suffered first degree frostbite to his foot, the team reported. This level of frostbite usually does not cause lasting issues.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue crews involved in this successful mission. Those interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue effort can purchase a CORSAR card here.
Great work Grand County SAR! That was a heroic effort to rescue those people. Kudos. Happy Trails.
