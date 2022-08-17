According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the local search and rescue team was activated on Tuesday, August 16 to rescue a female hiker that had become cliffed-out during a hike along the Wulfshon Trail near Glenwood Springs.
The female and her male partner had been hiking when they strayed off-route, leading to the female getting stuck about 30 yards below her partner.
When search and rescue arrived, they were able to use a rope rescue technique to reach the female hiker at about 5:30 PM. The team then brought her up the cliff to safety after determining that they didn't have enough rope to take her down the cliff.
The rescue mission was a success and no parties were injured.
When hiking in Colorado, it's important to stay on the designated trail for a number of reasons, one of which is to avoid accidentally entering dangerous terrain. If you find yourself in dangerous terrain, call for help. Don't continue into a situation that could result in your death.
Wulfson Trail is described as 'easy' on AllTrails, 3.1 miles with 433 feet of gain – though the Visit Glenwood website says it's more like four miles. It's an out-and-back trail that features narrow passages and gullies, popular among mountain bikers and hikers.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
