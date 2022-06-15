Hank had successfully climbed fourteeners before, but June 13 just wasn't his day. Thankfully, Summit County Rescue Group was able to help.
"Hank and his owner were very happy to see us," reported the Summit County Rescue Group. The owner and Hank the pup had been climbing Quandary Peak and though Hank had plenty of hiking experience, an aging body made it difficult for him to continue.
The mission to save Hank was successful, ultimately resulting in a small group of responders carrying Hank down the mountain on a rescue litter.
Believe it or not, many rescue groups in Colorado will respond to reports of canines in need of help on the trail as long as other more-pressing incidents aren't underway where human life is at risk. That being said, it's important to take steps to prevent this scenario from happening, as it does pull resources from other places they might be needed.
Summit County Rescue Group shared four tips for hiking safely with your dog, also noting that not all tips were directly related to this specific incident:
1. Know your dog's capability and slowly work up to longer hikes.
2. Carry plenty of water and snacks and make sure to stop frequently so that your dog can consume them as needed.
3. A dog's paws can get torn up on scree and rocky trails. Check them and consider carrying tape for emergencies.
4. Watch for signs of exhaustion – remember, dogs can't sweat and can overheat. Put cool water on your pup's belly to cool them down and don't push them too hard when they need a break.
Note from the author: As a dog owner that often takes his pup on hikes, including fourteeners, one other precaution I'll take is to have a way to self-rescue my dog via a special carrying pack, if needed. A Colorado-based company called Ruff Rescue sells carrying packs that are designed to hold the dog sideways in a way that's ergonomic for both the dog and the person carrying them – something that's very important when having to carry an animal a longer distance.
Thanks goes out to Summit County Rescue Group for helping Hank make it back to the trailhead safely. Colorado's search and rescue effort is driven by volunteers. If you're interested in helping to support the effort, a CORSAR card is one way to do it. Find out more about that here.
