A mountain biker was rescued Saturday morning after injuring his ankle from a fall along a trail in Colorado, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The mountain biker, a 60-year-old man from Louisville, reportedly lost his balance while riding the Walker Loop Trail in Boulder County, officials said.
The man, whose name wasn't released, was rescued about noon just north of South Boulder Creek via a side-by-side all terrain vehicle.
The man was transported by an ambulance to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The rescue took about 1.5 hours and included teams from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder County Open Space, and American Medical Response.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
