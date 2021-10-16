A hiker was rescued Friday evening after injuring her ankle from a fall on Betasso Canyon Loop Trail in Boulder.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the incident at around 5 PM, and responded with crews from the Sugar Loaf Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue, and AMR.
The woman, who's name was not released was injured approximately one mile from the trailhead.
Rocky Mountain Rescue teams located the hiker and transported her back down to the trailhead in a medical litter. She was later transported to a local hospital by family members.
