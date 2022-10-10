According to Grand County Search and Rescue, crews were called to save an 80-pound dog from a local trail on Saturday, October 8.
At about 6:11 PM, a camping party from Oklahoma requested assistance after their large Staffordshire Terrier mix refused to move after an overnight stay at Crater Lake, found on Cascade Creek Trail.
One of the campers, who was suffering from symptoms of altitude sickness, hiked out in order to find cell phone reception, while the other camper stayed behind with the dog in need of evacuation. Their location was approximately 3.5 miles up the trail.
After making the decision to take the mission on, seven team members were activated, five of whom entered the field. By 10:30 PM, contact was made with the dog and owner.
The Incident Commander noted that the dog showed signs of altitude sickness, acting sick, lethargic, and non-responsive to its rescuers.
The dog was loaded into a rescue harness and taken to a lower elevation. Eventually, the dog became more aware and was able to walk out to the trailhead on its own.
The mission concluded at 1:15 AM. Search and rescue stated that taking the mission on was the right move, as the dog could not have made it back from the campsite on their own power and the owner would not have been able to carry the pup to safety.
While symptoms of altitude sickness in dogs can be difficult to detect (thanks to a language barrier), owners should be vigilant when it comes to monitoring their pet's behavior in high-elevation scenarios (typically over 8,000 feet).
According to Long Haul Trekkers, a few common symptoms include headaches, vomiting, and nausea. It's also worth noting that lethargy was a symptom seen in the aforementioned incident that took place in Grand County. While a headache might be hard to detect, a dog throwing up or getting tired can be two obvious signs that it's time to turn back to the trailhead.
Also the case with humans, the best way to alleviate symptoms of altitude sickness is by returning to a lower elevation.
In terms of preventing altitude sickness in dogs, The Dyrt says that hydration is key. Allowing time for a pup to acclimate prior to strenuous activity can also be effective.
Dog owners taking their pups into wild places should also be careful to follow a few key guidelines. Always keep your animal leashed when required – though keeping the leash on can always be a good idea considering that dogs can be dangerous to wildlife and some wildlife can be dangerous to dogs. It's also important to pick up waste left by the pup for a number of reasons. Having a back-up plan for getting the dog off the trail should they get injured or become tired is also a responsible move. One option is to get a carrying device, like one of those created by Ruff Rescue Gear.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
(1) comment
I would always rather rescue a dog than it's human. Dogs are the innocent victims of their human's bad decision making.
