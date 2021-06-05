Colorado Highway 6 partially closed Saturday due to a rescue mission of a "badly" injured climber, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Highway 6 closed through Clear Creek Canyon between CO-119 (Clear Creek Canyon) and CO-58, CO-93 (Golden) about 10:30 a.m., and reopened about 1:30 p.m., according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
Golden Fire Department crews rescued two climbers, one being severely injured, near the highway. One climber was airlifted by Flight For Life to a nearby hospital.
The second injured climber in Clear Creek Canyon was transported by Stadium Medical to a trauma center about noon.
The extent of injuries and details about the climbers were not immediately available. The fire department posted to social media about 10:50 p.m. announcing the rescue mission.
Check with Colorado Department of Transportation for updates on road closures and conditions.
Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is two-lane highway west of Golden.
Backcountry rescues are on the rise in Colorado, with call-outs for help doubling over the last two years.
By purchasing a CORSAR card or by making a donation, you can help reimburse search and rescue teams for costs, such as fuel and equipment, that are incurred while providing help to lost and injured hikers, mountain bikers, skiers, hunters, and more. Read more here about how you can help fund Search and Rescue efforts in Colorado.
