A hiker in Colorado who went off-trail became lost Thursday evening, prompting a six-hour search for rescue teams, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The 59-year-old hiker from Erie, whose name wasn't released, went off the designated trail and became lost in the Skunk Canyon area of Boulder Mountain Parks, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities were notified of the lost hiker about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Search and rescue teams tracked the hiker via his cell phone GPS location.
The hiker was provided a headlamp and hiked back to the trailhead with the search teams. They reached the trailhead about 12:30 a.m.
Crews with Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks assisted in the search and rescue mission.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
Always stay on designated trails in Colorado's backcountry.
