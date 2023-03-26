Crews from El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) responded to Williams Canyon in Manitou Springs on Saturday night after receiving reports of a fallen climber.
"Due to the subject’s location approximately 150 feet above the trail on extremely loose, rocky terrain, we performed a high angle rescue and then a trail carry down to the trailhead," officials from EPCSAR said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.
No further information has been been made available regarding the climber's condition.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.