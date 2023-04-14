Pot Hole Photo Credit: kozmoat98 (iStock).

Crowdsourcing road maintenance requests from the public might be as simple as offering a prize with cash value – at least that's what the City of Aurora seems to be hoping with their ongoing 'Pothole of the Month' program.

On a monthly basis, the city awards a $25 gift certificate to the resident that reports the largest pothole by volume. Potholes are then repaired within 24 hours or by the next working day following a report, as long as weather permits.

The program is active from November 1 through April 30 each year and with the freeze-thaw cycle in Colorado known for putting roads under additional stress – often resulting in a high number of potholes, the program really seems to be a win-win for the government and the local community. Not only do roads get fixed, the crowd-sourcing nature of the program probably saves the government from spending taxpayer dollars to do the same job, too.

Entries for April can be submitted until the last day of the month. Find all rules and learn how to report a pothole here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

