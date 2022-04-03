Reports of a crash involving a single engine aircraft near Loveland on Sunday morning was determined to be a false alarm, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The Denver TRACON, a branch of the Federal Aviation Administration, made the initial report, according to a tweet from the sheriffs office. At this time it is unclear what caused the organization to make the report.
Crews from Loveland Fire and Rescue, Loveland Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Patrol responded to the report at 11 AM, and were unable to locate the crash.
In a later update, officials announced that they were able to contact the pilot.
"The plane's owner was able to be contacted by phone, it flew back home to Wyoming without incident. All resources are standing down," the sheriff's office said.
