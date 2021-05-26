A reported black bear attack has resulted in the closure of the Green Mountain Campground near Pine, Colorado, though officials have doubts about whether or not the report is legitimate.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative Jason Clay, authorities first received a report of the alleged incident on Monday, immediately starting an investigation. As a result of the investigation, the campground has been closed "until at least Friday out of an abundance of caution."
The report involved a man being attacked by a bear over the weekend while inside of his tent, according to Fox31. According to Clay, the investigation into the incident has resulted in concern that the evidence found at the campsite does not corroborate with the account of the attack. Prior to this incident, no recent bear activity had been reported at the campground or in the surrounding area.
Additional detail may be released as the investigation continues. Pine, Colorado is found just southwest of Denver.
This report comes just weeks after a woman was attacked and killed by a bear while walking her dogs in Durango.
Bear attacks are extremely uncommon in Colorado, though they can occur. Campers should ensure that they stash would-be attractants such as food and trash into a bear-proof, air-tight container. Bears have a great sense of smell, making it crucial to keep campsites clean in Colorado to prevent one of the state's 20,000 bears from showing up.
Learn more about bear safety in Colorado on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
