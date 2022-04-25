If you've ever thought of starting your own business, Colorado might be a great place to consider.
A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub compared 100 big cities around the US, using 20 key indicators to determine 'new business-friendliness,' split into categories of 'business environment,' 'access to resources,' and 'business costs.'
Overall, both Denver and Colorado Springs cracked the top ten, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively. Aurora narrowly missed the top ten, ranking 12th overall.
Denver was ranked seventh in the 'business environment' category, which looked at metrics like length of an average work week, five-year business-survival rate, and job growth. Aurora ranked 8th in this category.
The report also found that Colorado Springs is the second cheapest place of the cities analyzed to rent office space.
The map below shows how other cities across the country matched up.
See the full analysis and methodology here.
