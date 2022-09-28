A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental.
According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
Though the gap between these two numbers is relatively narrow, this does mean that most renting households in Colorado can afford to rent a one-bedroom property. Granted, many people need more than one bedroom and the price of a one-bedroom can vary greatly depending on what part of the state the rental property is in. For example, in Denver, a household must make $52,160 annually to afford a one-bedroom.
California was the state where the highest annual income was needed to afford a one-bedroom rental, with Cali residents needing an income of $64,615 to afford a space of that size. That compares to a median household income for California renters of $56,378. Thus, while Colorado renters tend to make enough to afford a one-bedroom rental, Californian renters do not.
The lowest income needed to afford renting a one-bedroom space locally was found in Arkansas at $24,587. Meanwhile, Arkansan renters have a median household income of $31,886.
In San Francisco, an income of more than $116,000 per year is needed to afford a one-bedroom rental, though the average renting household here makes around $93,303 per year.
The United Way report also notes that Coloradans must work 72 hours per week at minimum wage to afford a one-bedroom rental.
Terrible. I was able to buy a house and pay for my wife's college while working as a clerk at King Soopers back in 1976-1981. Sad that this would be impossible today.
