According to a report from KDVR, Poudre Fire Authority has confirmed that a man was injured by a reindeer on a Fort Collins farm on Wednesday night.
Reindeer are considered livestock in Colorado, though there are some requirements in place for importing this species, including veterinarian inspection, permitting, medical treatment, and additional testing.
A number of reindeer farms and petting zoos exist around Colorado, though no public mention has been made regarding where this accident occurred at this time.
Reindeer are not generally dangerous to humans, though with any large animal, caution is always essential for a safe interaction.
Want to buy your own reindeer? Most websites seem to place the price between $1,500 and $4,000.
Want to learn more about owning odd animals in Colorado? Read this article.
