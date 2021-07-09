Colorado Photo Credit: belterz (iStock).

US News and World Report recently released their list of the 'healthiest' communities in the country, 2021 edition, ranking the 'health' of an area based on a number of factors, including physical health, the local economy, community vitality, and more. Several counties in Colorado performed quite well, with five Colorado spots ranking in the top ten nationally.

Here's a look at what 10 counties in Colorado performed the best.

1. Douglas County

Biggest towns: Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock

Highest scoring category: Economy

National ranking: 2

2. Broomfield County

Biggest town: Broomfield

Highest scoring category: Infrastructure

National ranking: 5

3. San Miguel County

Biggest town: Telluride

Highest scoring category: Food & nutrition

National ranking: 6

4. Pitkin County

Biggest town: Aspen

Highest scoring category: Population health

National ranking: 7

5. Routt County

Biggest town: Steamboat Springs

Highest scoring category: Infrastructure

National ranking: 10

6. Elbert County

Biggest town: Elizabeth

Highest scoring category: Community vitality

National ranking: 24

7. Summit County

Biggest town: Breckenridge

Highest scoring category: Environment

National ranking: 26

8. Teller County

Biggest town: Woodland Park

Highest scoring category: Environment

National ranking: 27

9. Chaffee County

Biggest town: Salida

Highest scoring category: Environment

National ranking: 34

10. Boulder County

Biggest town: Boulder

Highest scoring category: Infrastructure 

National ranking: 36

El Paso County, home to Colorado Springs, ranked 391 nationally and Denver County did not make the top 500.

See the full list here, which was topped by Los Alamos County in New Mexico.

(1) comment

Jackie Treehorn
Jackie Treehorn

Should be the 10 wealthiest places to live in CO.

