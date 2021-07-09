US News and World Report recently released their list of the 'healthiest' communities in the country, 2021 edition, ranking the 'health' of an area based on a number of factors, including physical health, the local economy, community vitality, and more. Several counties in Colorado performed quite well, with five Colorado spots ranking in the top ten nationally.
Here's a look at what 10 counties in Colorado performed the best.
1. Douglas County
Biggest towns: Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock
Highest scoring category: Economy
National ranking: 2
2. Broomfield County
Biggest town: Broomfield
Highest scoring category: Infrastructure
National ranking: 5
3. San Miguel County
Biggest town: Telluride
Highest scoring category: Food & nutrition
National ranking: 6
4. Pitkin County
Biggest town: Aspen
Highest scoring category: Population health
National ranking: 7
5. Routt County
Biggest town: Steamboat Springs
Highest scoring category: Infrastructure
National ranking: 10
6. Elbert County
Biggest town: Elizabeth
Highest scoring category: Community vitality
National ranking: 24
7. Summit County
Biggest town: Breckenridge
Highest scoring category: Environment
National ranking: 26
8. Teller County
Biggest town: Woodland Park
Highest scoring category: Environment
National ranking: 27
9. Chaffee County
Biggest town: Salida
Highest scoring category: Environment
National ranking: 34
10. Boulder County
Biggest town: Boulder
Highest scoring category: Infrastructure
National ranking: 36
El Paso County, home to Colorado Springs, ranked 391 nationally and Denver County did not make the top 500.
See the full list here, which was topped by Los Alamos County in New Mexico.
(1) comment
Should be the 10 wealthiest places to live in CO.
