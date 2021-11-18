The Reason Foundation recently published their 26th annual report regarding road infrastructure quality across America, specifically looking at highway performance and cost-effectiveness. Colorado's ranking wasn't too great, but it was an improvement from last year.
Overall, Colorado's highway system ranked 37th among the states, which puts the Centennial State among the worst third. While that ranking isn't too impressive, this is actually an improvement from Colorado's spot in 2020, when the state ranked 38th.
Colorado ranked the lowest in the 'rural interstate pavement conditions' category, at 47th, with more than 6 percent of the state's rural interstate pavement rated as 'poor' quality. Nearly six percent of the state's urban interstate pavement is also in 'poor' condition, though this tends to be more problematic on a national level, with Colorado ranking 36th when it comes to urban interstate quality.
Colorado ranked the highest when it came to the structural integrity of local bridges – 18th.
When it came to spending, Colorado spends around $84,554 per mile of state-controlled highway, which ranks 28th nationally. Highway fatality rates in Colorado also ranked close to the middle among the states, at 26th.
Outside of road quality-related categories, maintenance disbursements per mile was Colorado's next-worst ranking category, which includes effectiveness of routine upkeep like filling potholes and repaving damaged roads. Colorado ranked 38th among the states in this category in 2021.
Congestion is also problematic in the Centennial State, with Colorado's drivers spending approximately 16.52 hours per year stuck in traffic congestion. That's bad enough to rank 35th.
See the full report for Colorado here.
CO needs to set a carrying capacity for growth since our air quality sucks and we're running out of water. People have such problems with limits - but we can act intelligently and acknowledge and act on them them - or the environment will set the limit for us.
Quit sending tax dollars from roads to bike paths and mass transit.
