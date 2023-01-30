The pilot involved in a plane crash just west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County last year has been charged, after several witnesses shared statements and footage of the plane flying recklessly toward several boats on the lake.
The crash occurred at about 7 PM on September 11, 2022. The downed aircraft, a Cessna 172M, was located in the area of Horsetooth Mountain with two people inside. The occupants both sustained minor injuries, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
"The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) conducted an independent investigation and determined that the crash was not due to mechanical malfunctions or anomalies. The NTSB report also indicated that the statements provided by the pilot were inconsistent with the recovered flight data," the release said.
Witnesses reported seeing the plane fly toward boats that were on the lake before turning west toward where the crash occurred. According to the release, photos and videos of the reckless flying were a crucial part of completing the investigation.
The pilot, Ahmed El-Kaddah, has since been charged with five counts of menacing and six counts of reckless endangerment. According to officials, an arrest warrant for El-Kaddah has been issued. However, investigators believe that he left the United States shortly after the crash last year.
“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” said Sheriff John Feyen in the release.
“The lack of legal accountability is frustrating to say the least, but in this and every case, we’ll continue to support victims and hold suspects accountable within the confines of the law.”
Anyone with information about this incident or El-Kaddah’s location should contact detectives at (970) 498- 5167.
Since my first comment was censored, I'll just ask what do you think this guy was up to and why/how did he leave the country?
"crash was not due to mechanical malfunctions or anomalies" My guess is they were up to some personal hanky panky and not paying attention to where they were going when they buzzed the boats before crashing!
It would be really awesome if the FAA (federal aviation atrocity, as it is referred to in our area of Jefferson county near Chatfield State Park) would actually do their job and follow up on complaints regarding private aircraft safety violations in our area. Maybe things like this wouldn't happen. Or maybe the FAA doesn't care about the public safety? Many, many emails to them over the past year regarding private planes flying less than 500 feet over homes, neighborhoods, highways, campgrounds, and yes - boats on the reservoir. We send the emails with the information; tail number if we have it, flight data from two different apps, altitudes, departure times, landing times, the airport they used.....and they actually want more information from us or they can't see any planes over our home at that time (completely ridiculous given that the planes we complain about usually do circles over the house for a half hour or longer. As long as there is big money there will be no accountability by anyone, least of all the FAAtrocity!
