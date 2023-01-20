Initial reports that an Arapahoe County Taco Bell may have served a customer rat poison following an altercation at the drive-thru window remain unfounded.
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a customer ordered tacos and a drink at the drive-thru window and became frustrated when the drink machine wasn't working. Instead, he was given a burrito.
He later ate the food and became sick after feeling a burning sensation in his mouth and starting to vomit. At the hospital, it was determined that he had ingested rat poison, with rat poison being found in one of the tacos.
The Arapahoe County Health Department was contacted and allowed the Taco Bell to reopen after a brief closure. Taco Bell was helpful throughout the process, also turning over video evidence from inside the building.
Investigators have since found no evidence that employees were responsible for putting rat poison in the food, though investigators have been unable to determine how it got there. The customer has since not answered phone calls from investigators, nor did he answer a knock on his door.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office requests that the customer contact them to help answer the question of how the poison got into the food, with the investigation remaining open and active.
