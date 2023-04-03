The number of billion-dollar natural disasters in Colorado has increased by approximately 250 percent over the last two decades, according to a recent data analysis by QuoteWizard.com.
Researchers from the website, which specializes in insurance advice, analyzed data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) to identify the states with the most natural disasters, the largest increase in natural disasters, and the states that have faced the highest natural disaster recovery costs.
The analysis looked at disasters that have resulted in $1 billion dollars worth of damage or more, including drought, flooding, freezes, severe storms, cyclones, wildfires, and winter storms.
According to the report, billion-dollar natural disasters increased by around 163 percent in the U.S. over the last 40 years. Data shows that there were 84 billion-dollar disasters between 1983 and 2002 and 221 between 2003 and 2022.
In Colorado, the increase is closer to 250 percent between the two two-decade periods, with 14 disasters recorded between 1983 and 2002, and 59 occurring in the years since. Colorado was the state with the third highest increase during these timeframes overall.
The analysis also determined that 64 natural disasters, including ones that cost less than $1 billion dollars, have occurred in Colorado since 1982. These events have cost the state between $20 billion and $50 billion dollars in recovery costs. Since 1983, $5 to $10 billion in damages can be attributed to Colorado wildfires.
According to the NCEI, several factors explain the increase in billion-dollar natural disasters nationwide.
"[...] the number and cost of disasters are increasing over time due to a combination of increased exposure (i.e., values at risk of possible loss), vulnerability (i.e., where we build; how we build) and that climate change is increasing the frequency of some types of extremes that lead to billion-dollar disasters," the organization's website reads.
Texas was identified as the state with the highest number of natural disasters in the country over the last 40 years.
Find the full report, here.
