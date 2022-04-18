A recent data analysis by QuoteWizard.com, an insurance advice company with Lending Tree, has named Colorado a state with one of the largest increases of natural disasters over the last 40 years in the United States.
"Natural disasters are becoming more common. Our team of analysts looked at natural disasters nationwide going back to 1982 and found that the number of billion-dollar natural disasters has increased by 163% in the last 20 years," the report said.
For a severe event to be considered a natural disaster, it has to cause serious disruptions within a community, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The analysis found that Colorado has the third highest increase in natural disasters in the country. Between 1982 and 2001, Colorado experienced 12 natural disasters, according to Quote Wizard. Whereas, there were 45 natural in the state between 2002 and 2021, a 275 percent increase.
According to the analysis, the cost of natural disaster recovery in the state has been between $20 billion and $50 billion dollars, since 1981.
Colorado natural disasters can include major droughts, flooding, freezes, winter storms, severe storms, and wildfires.
"Many states have seen staggering increases in major natural disasters over the last 20 years. Nationwide, nine states have experienced a 200% or more increase in natural disasters. Kansas has seen the largest increase in billion dollar disasters over the last 40 years. The state had 16 major disasters between 1982 and 2001 and 62 major disasters between 2002 and 2021," the report said.
The full report can be found, here.
