A recent analysis conducted by the National Parks Service (NPS) and U.S. Geological Survey has found that national park tourism in Colorado was responsible for $864,900,000 in state economic benefit in 2021.
According to the report, 7,819,153 people visited national parks in Colorado last year, spending an estimated $560,100,000 in the state.
Around $188 million, or 33.58 percent of total visitor spending, went into lodging around the state. Colorado restaurants benefited from $109 million (19.4 percent of spending) and $72.7 million (12.98 percent of spending) went to gas purchases.
"These expenditures supported a total of 7,570 jobs, $303 million in labor income, $505 million in value added, and $865 million in economic output in the Colorado economy," the report said.
Total visitor spending in 2021 was the highest that is has been in the last ten years, according to the report.
The national parks and national park units in Colorado include:
- Amache National Historic Site (designated but not yet established)
- Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- California National Historic Trail
- Colorado National Monument
- Curecanti National Recreation Area
- Dinosaur National Monument
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
- Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Old Spanish National Historic Trail
- Pony Express National Historic Trail
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site
- Santa Fe National Historic Trail
- Yucca House National Monument
National Parks in the United States were responsible for a $42.5 billion economic boost last year, according to NPS.
"The report shows $20.5 billion of direct spending by more than 297 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 322,600 jobs nationally; 269,900 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities," according to the reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.